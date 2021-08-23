https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/legendary-rolling-stones-drummer-charlie-watts-has-passed-away-he-was-80?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Legendary Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts has passed away. He was 80.

Charlie Watts, the self-effacing and unshakeable Rolling Stones drummer who helped anchor one of rock’s greatest rhythms sections and used his “day job” to support his enduring love of jazz, has died, according to his publicist. He was 80.

Publicist Bernard Doherty said Tuesday that Watts “passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family,” according to the Associated Press.

Watts was considered one of rock ‘n’ roll’s best and most respected drummer.

He joined the Stones early in 1963 and remained with the band over the next 60 years, ranked just behind Mick Jagger and Keith Richards as the group’s longest lasting and most essential member, the wire service also reports.

