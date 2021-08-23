https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/23/like-from-some-dystopian-sci-fi-film-no-one-not-even-children-is-safe-from-australias-anti-covid19-iron-fist-videos/

Australia has been a case study in what happens when fear is allowed to trump reason.

Yesterday, we told you about the New South Wales rural council shooting and killing homeless dogs, ostensibly to protect volunteers from COVID19.

Australia: Dogs shot dead by rural council to prevent volunteers from traveling during Covid restrictionshttps://t.co/CV81Cb7Lle — OpIndia.com (@OpIndia_com) August 22, 2021

And the Australian officials who slaughtered these dogs in the name of COVID — to stop people from leaving their home to bring them to a shelter: all over *7* cases — should be prosecuted for animal cruelty. This is the authoritarian mindset unleashed:https://t.co/FPIxsJYh4S — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 23, 2021

Terrifyingly, that’s only scratching the surface of Australia’s authoritarian crackdown in the name of protecting its citizens.

Greater Sydney, Australia extends lockdown and announces stricter measures. Exercise now limited to one hour, masked, per day. Curfew after 9pm. And police now authorized to seal entire apartment buildings like the CCP claims to have done in Wuhan.https://t.co/cJtosa4byy — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) August 22, 2021

It’s for Australians’ own good. Or something.

Limiting exercise to confront a virus where obesity is a prime co-morbidity https://t.co/5VWL69ah7Q — Tristan Justice (@JusticeTristan) August 23, 2021

“Exercise now limited to one hour, masked, per day”

– this isn’t about health anymore, is it?#RoadToSerfdom — charlie tango (@charlie_tango98) August 22, 2021

We’re starting to wonder if it was ever about health.

“Police will be able to lock down apartment blocks while health authorities assess COVID-19 risk.

A residential premise can be deemed a COVID-risk premise, with all people required to present to police during compliance checks”. — Martin Alma Azul 🇬🇧 🌻 🐑 (@Martin_AlmaAzul) August 22, 2021

Good Lord.

Not just nuts, but straight-up insane.

What have I just watched? 😳 Whether it be psy-op/propaganda or not, this is the kind of thing being shown on Australian news channels 😱 pic.twitter.com/bRdceuiEkS — Charlotte 👒 (@CharlieEmmaUK) August 22, 2021

What the hell?

Watch the whole thing. This is insane. https://t.co/IOKX0TdsXU — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) August 23, 2021

Australia has gone insane on COVID – so far to excessive authoritarian impulses – that it’s hard to put into words at this point. This news segment is like from some dystopian sci-fi film about future fascism: the state hunts for the disobedient as news media labels them evil: https://t.co/vDwXYwzNJq — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 23, 2021

And speaking of dystopian …

In Australia the police are pepper spraying children for holding signs saying “let me play!”pic.twitter.com/WkWN9lWxob — The Reclaim Party (@thereclaimparty) August 22, 2021

So much for thinking of the children.

I think they have literally gone insane over there🤦🏻‍♀️ — Mandy Harkness🟥🕸 (@harkness_mandy) August 22, 2021

I don’t even know what to say. I can’t even believe this is happening. — Stuck in the Middle (@StucknDaMid) August 22, 2021

Authoritarianism is what is happening.

But for some sectors of the liberal-left, this form of authoritarianism — the state controls your actions in the name of protecting you — is *appealing*. They wish there were more of this in the US. Being ordered not to live life in the name of safety offers fetal comfort. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 23, 2021

Ordinary teenagers in Australia arrested and broadcast on TV for partying on a deserted beach late at night, while Obama is free to dance in inside tents with 400 of his best friends all unmasked, and Pelosi lavishes rich donors who sit on top of each other outside, unmasked. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 23, 2021

Enough is enough.

Australia is lost, I think.

Very sad. — MartinL (@MartLarkin) August 22, 2021

Australia may be lost, but we have to make damn sure America’s not.

