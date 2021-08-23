https://www.oann.com/lonza-invests-in-new-production-line-in-china/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=lonza-invests-in-new-production-line-in-china



August 23, 2021

ZURICH (Reuters) – Lonza is investing in new drug product manufacturing capacity at its site in Guangzhou, China, the Swiss company said on Monday.

The sterile, multi-product fill and finish line is expected to be completed in 2022 and will create more than 150 jobs. Lonza, which has been making ingredients for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, did not say how much it was spending on the Guangzhou plant.

