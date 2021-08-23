https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/23/los-angeles-times-columnist-faces-tidal-wave-of-right-wing-hysteria-for-using-term-latinxs/

As Twitchy reported earlier, Los Angeles Times opinion columnist Jean Guerrero fretted Sunday that Democratic outreach to Latino voters on the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom wasn’t working. She then shifted gears to “Latinxs.”

She’s limited her replies to followers only in a follow-up tweet in which she says she faced a “tidal wave of right-wing hysteria” for using the term Latinxs, posting screenshots of four message requests as proof.

President Biden pronounces it “La-TINKS” so that must be correct.

No, it’s the right-wingers who are wrong.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...