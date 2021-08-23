https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/23/los-angeles-times-columnist-faces-tidal-wave-of-right-wing-hysteria-for-using-term-latinxs/

As Twitchy reported earlier, Los Angeles Times opinion columnist Jean Guerrero fretted Sunday that Democratic outreach to Latino voters on the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom wasn’t working. She then shifted gears to “Latinxs.”

Democratic outreach to Latino voters on the California recall election is not working. I’ve been speaking to young Latinxs and almost none of them have any idea what is going on. This is really, really bad. — Jean Guerrero (@jeanguerre) August 22, 2021

She’s limited her replies to followers only in a follow-up tweet in which she says she faced a “tidal wave of right-wing hysteria” for using the term Latinxs, posting screenshots of four message requests as proof.

Keep going. You’re doing great! — Zeke Edgewood (@hoodedsnuffoid) August 23, 2021

I’m not a right-winger, I’m a centrist with roots in McAllen. Keep using your anglicized word, especially while talking to Tejanos. You’re going to love the results — Multiracial Whiteness Advocate (@__spicywhite) August 23, 2021

Everyone I know who’s from Mexicx loves being called that. — Draculasaurus (@Draculasaurus13) August 23, 2021

Yo soy liberal y detesto el “latinx”. Esto va más allá de bando político brother — Colimpiadas (@Colitronskis) August 23, 2021

Yo soy de Tijuana, lo mas lejano de un “right-winger”. Historicamente a los “paisas” en Estados Unidos les molesta incluso que les digan, “Chicanos”, “Hispanos” o “Latinos” (incluso habia camisetas en los 90s con esto escrito). Imagina ahora el uso de “LatinX”? — Oscar Romero (@oscarsdtj) August 23, 2021

Pendejx — Approach Anyone 🍸 (@ApproachAnyone) August 23, 2021

Look at your plethora of replies. It’s hardly just the “right.” — Kyle Raccio (@kyleraccio) August 23, 2021

I’m neither right-wing, nor hysterical. “Latinx” is linguistic colonialism, and impractical pretension. — Paul Alvarado (@Robogeek) August 23, 2021

I’m not right wing, and neither are most Latino’s who hate the term “latinx” and take umbrage to it. — i.i. (@izzyi170) August 23, 2021

Might want to read through some of the replies to this tweet and ask yourself whether “right-wing hysteria” is really the problem here…. — License to Will (@wharrison51) August 23, 2021

“Right wing hysteria,” yes, denying the nature of what is going on is definitely helpful. — Dan (@TractorLaw) August 23, 2021

I’m left-wing and I don’t like the term “Latinx”, but sure call me hysteric. — Andres Campy (@AndresCampy) August 23, 2021

I don’t see a lot of right wingers in the comments. — Bev (@SuperB44B) August 23, 2021

I’m not right-wing and I hate the term Latinx. — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) August 23, 2021

It was actually a wave of amusement because you were frustrated that you weren’t able to get the message out to Hispanics and demonstrated exactly why by using a term that 97% of Hispanic people don’t like. https://t.co/V9WN5t4DgO — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 23, 2021

There’s a new survey. It’s down from 97% to 96%! 😉https://t.co/OLXGvPX9Rq — Jim Maruschak🆗️ (@JimMaruschak) August 23, 2021

can confirm as a Hispanic Latinx is the most stupid thing to ever exist and perfectly demonstrates how fragile some people can be when hearing the ending of words. Also.. how the fuck would we pronounce latinx? I would assume latin-equis. — Catatonic Cat (@wellowkey) August 23, 2021

President Biden pronounces it “La-TINKS” so that must be correct.

In her original tweet she’d even typed “Latinxs”, which just adds an extra layer of impossibility to the pronunciation — Just Some Guy 🦬 (@jeremylatzke) August 23, 2021

The fact that she can’t look past her obsession with sticking it to right wingers to communicate effectively with the group is exactly why Latinos are slipping away from Democrats. — Joshua Trujillo (@yeshuatrujillo) August 23, 2021

She writes for the Lxs Angeles Times? — Tired Snake (@AEAEAEAEAEAEAOU) August 23, 2021

I only know a little Spanish, but isn’t the whole language based on he/she? Arent you disrespecting the language by taking that away? — 🍃🌸🌸flatcat (Jessica)🌸🌸🍃 (@fIatcat65) August 23, 2021

Yeah people don’t like it when you try to force a label on them they don’t want. Cuban-American, Mexican-American, etc. is fine, thank you. No need to be squeezed into a victim category nor to have the language of our ancestors violated. It’s a war with the past and the future. — Mike Gonzalez (@Gundisalvus) August 23, 2021

Don’t be so dismissive. I’m not “right-wing” if I don’t like to be referred to as “Latinx”. I’ve voted Dem all my life and seen how the label wars have torn the community apart. Simply call us by our individual groups. We need to be seen as a diverse universe of constituents. — Ray (@rmdash) August 23, 2021

Consider the possibility the criticism isn’t “right-wing.” A thought exercise: What else could it be? — Dave Nicolette (@davenicolette) August 23, 2021

No, it’s the right-wingers who are wrong.

