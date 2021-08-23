https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/mandatory-vaccination-for-all-nj-teachers-state-employees/

NJ Governor issues Vaccine mandate for New Jersey school workers, state employees

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) — All pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers and other school personnel in New Jersey will be required to be vaccinated or undergo testing. The order also applies to state employees.

In a news conference on Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy said the staffers must be vaccinated by October 18. Anyone who is not vaccinated by then will have to undergo testing a minimum of once each week.

NEW: All state employees – including those at state agencies, authorities, and public colleges and universities – are required to complete a full vaccination course or undergo regular testing at a minimum of once to twice each week.



