Posted by Kane on August 23, 2021 7:17 pm

NJ Governor issues Vaccine mandate for New Jersey school workers, state employees

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) — All pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers and other school personnel in New Jersey will be required to be vaccinated or undergo testing. The order also applies to state employees.

In a news conference on Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy said the staffers must be vaccinated by October 18. Anyone who is not vaccinated by then will have to undergo testing a minimum of once each week.



