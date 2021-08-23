https://www.theblaze.com/news/teacher-investigation-unvaccinated-people-die

A middle school teacher in Washington state is under investigation after she reportedly expressed on social media that America would be “lucky” if unvaccinated people are denied health care and die from COVID-19.

What are the details?

The teacher, who reportedly works at Wy’East Middle School in Vancouver, Washington, boasted on Facebook recently that she is “ready to say let them die,” referring to unvaccinated people, KTTH-AM reported.

“I am ready to say let them die. You made a choice to not get your shot for any reason other than a doctors note, you should not be allowed healthcare. You are like the brats in class that ruin it for everyone,” the post said.

When one person responded to the post expressing discomfort in wishing “ill even on the willingly ignorant,” the teacher doubled down, suggesting that allowing unvaccinated people to die would also solve the problem of people who vote “the wrong way.”

“I have no problem with that. If we’re lucky we can cut out 30% of the population that votes the wrong way,” the teacher responded.

“Plus less people using up all the resources,” the teacher added. “Let the hunger games begin.”

According to KTTH, the teacher deleted her Facebook account after her post began circulating among local parents. KTTH, however, preserved a screenshot of the shocking comments.

What did the school district say?

Evergreen Public Schools confirmed human resources is conducing an investigation into the matter.

“Evergreen Public Schools takes the health and safety of our students very seriously. The district is aware one of our employees posted a message regarding COVID vaccination statuses on her personal Facebook page/account while on summer break,” a spokesperson for the district told KTTH.

“It is being handled by our Human Resources department in accordance with district policies and procedures, and as it is a personnel matter, we cannot provide you any more specific information,” the statement added.

Anything else?

Punishing unvaccinated people by withholding medical care appears to be gaining popularity among some Americans.

Alabama physician Dr. Jason Valentine, who works at Mobile’s Diagnostic and Medical Clinic Infirmary Health, made headlines recently after declaring he will no longer treat unvaccinated people who contract COVID-19.

Meanwhile, 75 doctors in South Florida staged a protest Monday over unvaccinated COVID-19 patients.

Denying sick people health care because they are unvaccinated and have contracted COVID-19 likely violates the Emergency Medical Treatment & Labor Act.

