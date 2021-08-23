https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/23/most-pathetic-spin-ive-heard-yet-biden-nsa-jake-sullivan-says-searing-images-of-pain-and-desperation-were-inevitable/

During a July 8th press conference, President Biden said the Afghanistan drawdown was proceeding in a “secure and orderly way.”

Today, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan basically said that awful things were inevitable:

What does President Biden have to say about Sullivan’s shift in narrative? We might never know because Biden ran from questions again today.

We also may never know the true number of weapons, vehicles and airplanes this administration basically handed over to the Taliban.

