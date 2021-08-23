https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nancy-plays-hardball/

DCCC Threatens Campaign Funds if Members Oppose Biden’s Agenda

Democrats have started receiving calls from the Democrat campaign arm, warning congressional members of being financially “cut off” if they oppose the so-called infrastructure plan, Politico reported.

Democrat leaders in the House have been working to persuade members to vote in favor of the bill. The Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) even held a ritzy wine fundraiser in Napa, California, to convince some Democrats to vote for the swampy agenda.

