https://defiantamerica.com/no-hate-crime-charges-for-the-maniac-captured-on-video-wearing-a-i-am-black-history-t-shirt-and-attacking-a-subway-rider-with-a-hammer/

Police on Sunday arrested a man accused of attacking another man with a hammer in a Manhattan subway station, causing the victim to fall onto the tracks, according to the NYPD.

Cops arrested Jamar Newton, 41, around 8:45 p.m. on charges including assault, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

Authorities said the Brooklyn man engaged in a verbal dispute with a 44-year-old man at the Union Square station along the N and R lines, just after 9 p.m. Saturday.

WATCH (warning: graphic video)

Video below:

Man arrested after striking another man in head with hammer, causing him to fall onto tracks at Union Square subway station, police say Full story: https://t.co/ypG5VbR5Vs pic.twitter.com/C020BMLZ99 — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) August 23, 2021

** (Disclaimer: This video content is intended for educational and informational purposes only) **

Th attack was racially motivated according to witnesses!

The New York City Police Department announced early Monday morning that 41-year-old Jamar Newton was responsible for the attack and was taken into custody in Manhattan on Sunday after committing a robbery on a subway platform.

Newton, from Brooklyn, was arrested by the police at around 6 pm after officers spotted him running away from an 18-year-old boy in the 125th Street subway station in Harlem.

Court records indicate that Newton was previously arrested in April on five misdemeanor charges, including menacing, petit larceny, criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of stolen property, but was released without bail.

He was then arrested again in late June and charged with petit larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.

Newton was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday morning.

The man wasn’t charged with hate crime and will probably go out of prison again in no time!

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Social media censorship is suppressing the truth about the dangers of globalism and brutal cultures infiltrating the west. Please share this article wherever you can. It is the only way we can work around their censorship and ensure people receive news about issues that Democrats and the mainstream media suppress. Scroll down to leave a comment below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

