The authoritarianism of the radical left’s dreams is materializing in America today. With full Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Pfizer’s Covid-19 “vaccines,” the Biden regime is seizing on the opportunity to call on all businesses to mandate the shots as a requirement for employment.

This is happening despite multiple revelations about the vaccines in general and Pfizer’s jabs in particular that should have prevented FDA approval in a fair and sane world. According to American Conservative Movement:

A study from the Francis Crick Institute in the United Kingdom has found that the Pfizer-BioNTech Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine destroys T cells and weakens the immune system. But pharmaceutical corporations are trying to suggest that the only way to prevent this from happening is for people to get third or booster doses of their vaccines.

T cells are immune cells that can focus on targeting specific foreign particles. They are most commonly studied in relation to their ability to fight cancer and infectious diseases, but they are also essential for other aspects of the body’s immune response.

There are two kinds of T cells: killer T cells and helper T cells. Killer T cells directly attack cells that have already been infected by foreign particles. Helper T cells aid other cells to develop killer cells and stimulate other cells to create neutralizing antibodies.

This study from the Francis Crick Institute focuses on the neutralizing antibodies created by T cells. It analyzes whether the Pfizer vaccine helps the T cells create enough antibodies to fight off the COVID-19 variants.

As Infowars reports, the move within government agencies to mandate the drugs started immediately:

The establishment is wasting no time announcing vaccine mandates in the military and in New York and California minutes after the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of the COVID mRNA injection.

Just minutes after the FDA’s announcement, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby announced Monday that the military is now requiring soldiers to get the jab under threat of court martial.

“Now that the Pfizer vaccine has been approved, the Defense Department is prepared to issue new guidance requiring all service members to be vaccinated,” Kirby told reporters.

Following FDA approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby says Defense Department will issue updated guidance requiring all service members to be vaccinated. https://t.co/GubAuizEFg pic.twitter.com/odBpnshp43 — ABC News (@ABC) August 23, 2021

New York announced the state’s Department of Education is also requiring it’s nearly 150,000 employees and all students to get the shot with no opt-out option.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a similar requirement for city workers, making it the first city to issue a flat-out vaccine mandate.

“Today, the New York City Department of Health will be issuing an order requiring all staff in the New York City Public Schools to be vaccinated,” de Blasio said.

“This will require that all staff of every kind, principles, teachers, custodians, food service, you name it, needs to have at least one dose by Sept. 27.”

We knew it was coming. Now, it’s here:

It has long been time to stand up and use every legal means necessary to stop the post-truth, dystopian future the vaccine-nannies have planned for us. If you haven’t already, here’s your wakeup call.

