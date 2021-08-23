https://www.dailywire.com/news/opinion-bidens-crippling-fear-of-the-taliban-red-line-is-a-green-light-for-our-enemes

The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan has been, to put it mildly, an utter catastrophe. Despite President Biden’s promise that his administration had planned for “every contingency,” in just the span of a few days, Biden’s leadership has resulted in not only the greatest strategic failure in modern American military history but the ultimate embarrassment.

The humiliation is such that a spokesperson for the Taliban, Suhail Shaheen, spoke with Sky News and openly threatened the United States if they failed to leave Afghanistan on August 31 — a deadline set by the Biden administration.

“It’s a red line,” spewed the terrorist propagandist. “President Biden announced that on 31 August they would withdraw all their military forces.”

So if they extend it that means they are extending occupation while there is no need for that,” he continued. “If the U.S. or UK were to seek additional time to continue evacuations — the answer is no. Or there would be consequences.”

“It will create mistrust between us,” he added. “If they are intent on continuing the occupation, it will provoke a reaction.”

And all this while President Biden runs defense for the Taliban, saying “We discussed a lot with the Taliban,” and “They’ve been cooperative.”

Make no mistake — this level of shameful weakness will stand as a notice for our enemies across the world: it’s open season on Biden’s America.

The United States military is the most powerful fighting force in the history of humanity, made up of thousands of courageous men and women who are willing to place themselves in harm’s way for both the protection of the United States and as ambassadors in the fundamental fight for good over evil.

But with Biden’s disastrous decision-making and his continued feckless rhetoric, the strength of the U.S. military is being subverted in an unprecedented manner.

Now, the Taliban — a bunch of despotic, ignorant, and bloodthirsty savages — are threatening the U.S. Specifically, threatening Biden — a president who believes that we can negotiate with 8th-century barbarians while actively retreating.

What makes matters worse is that other nations with comparatively smaller military forces have been doing what is necessary to evacuate civilians from Kabul. After Biden prohibited U.S. soldiers from venturing outside Kabul airport, a Washington Post reporter described being rescued by British troops — likely members of the elite Special Air Service (SAS).

Meanwhile, what was Biden’s excuse for continued inaction while other military forces do what is needed? “It’s likely to draw an awful lot of unintended consequences.”

The president’s inability to do what is necessary will not only stand as a victory for the Taliban but act like blood in the water for America’s enemies. They now know that, when push comes to shove, Biden will fail.

