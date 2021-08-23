https://noqreport.com/2021/08/23/out-of-respect-for-humanity-woke-sheriff-has-new-names-for-inmates/

(AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File) Given wall-to-wall, 24×7 coverage of Joe Biden’s disastrous Afghanistan debacle, I thought I’d take a temporary respite — and stop by another little chunk of the insanity gripping today’s America: the woke, among us. Specifically, a super-woke Wisconsin Sheriff who believes criminals deserve more respect.

Yep, as reported by Wisconsin State Journal, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett recently decided to “make a change in philosophy” and stop calling inmates, um, inmates — announcing that inmates incarcerated in the Dane County jail will now be described as “residents” or “those in our care.” It gets worse. Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said, “we will no longer refer to our incarcerated community members as ‘inmates’. Their new title will be ‘resident(s)’ or ‘those within our care.’” https://t.co/l9qVqdstBe — WKOW 27 News (@WKOW) August 16, 2021 “I view this change in name as a way to humanize those who are within our care,” explained Barrett.

No more of that unconscionable, negative “stigmatizing terminology.” Oh, hell no. It “poses barriers to societal re-entry,” you know. No word from the good sheriff about the “barriers to societal re-entry” of murder victims — or the lack thereof — by Sheriff Barrett’s residents.

But, hey […]