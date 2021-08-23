https://www.gatekeepersonline.com/post/i-will-not-allow-something-that-exploited-fetal-tissue-forced-into-my-veins-by-thugs

This is the kind of wickedness that comes from a humanist who pretends to be a Christian (a real Christian is someone who actually reads and obeys the whole counsel of the Word of God), when you warn of the historic evil of medical fascism already rebuked during the Nuremberg Trials at the close of World War 2:

“You are the reason people leave the Church and walk away from God…. please stop talking and have some compassion [by getting vaccinated].”

My answer is “no”, emissary of Satan. I will NOT “stop talking.” Nor will I allow something forced into my veins by thugs… something that exploited fetal tissue during it’s vile, immoral, laboratory version of a cauldron brewing in a witch’s dark cave.

People leave Christianity because they hate the truth, and some of us still speak that rare language. If you red-carpet medical and state fascism – you are evil and foolish and you require rebuke before it’s too late for your soul.

Do not allow emissaries from Hell to bully you into self-muting.

We must ALL speak loudly, boldly and very clearly.

Humanism is INCOMPATIBLE with freedom.

