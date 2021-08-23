https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/23/paul-krugman-cant-help-but-be-struck-by-the-impressive-display-of-sheer-competence-were-seeing-from-the-biden-administration/

It seems like the worse the Biden administration gets, the more Jennifer Rubin loves them.

since we’ve brought out 42,000 people – overwhelmingly Afghans maybe the line about abandoning our friends needs some refinement — Jennifer ‘pro-voting’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 23, 2021

Jennifer knows that Joe Biden is doing a great job and just wants him to get the credit he deserves.

And if a Principled Conservative like Jennifer Rubin can admit that, it’s only natural that someone like Paul Krugman would agree:

At the very least we’re seeing an impressive display of sheer competence. https://t.co/cwWSUz1mkH — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) August 23, 2021

At the very least! The only display of sheer competence that’s even more impressive than Joe Biden’s is Paul Krugman’s. What a genius.

Total. Genius.

I’m not sure you used a single word properly in this tweet. — Mike’s id. (@FreeBearly) August 23, 2021

Except maybe for “of.” We’re pretty sure he used that one correctly.

I get it. You’re a day drinker, aren’t you? — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) August 23, 2021

What we’re seeing from Paul Krugman is an impressive display of sheer insanity.

Baghdad Bob Krugman will forever be dismissed as a partisan Democrat activist. Save his tweet. https://t.co/dScpPFolxl — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 23, 2021

Don’t worry, Mr. Grenell. It’s not going anywhere. Paul Krugman’s way too shameless to ever delete it.

