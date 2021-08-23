https://justthenews.com/government/congress/pelosis-plan-move-35-trillion-spending-bill-falters-overnight-talk-moderate?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Democrat-controlled House overnight failed to reach an agreement over how to proceed with a pair of trillion-dollar spending bills, halting an expected vote and negotiation until Tuesday morning.

The divide pits moderate Democrats in the chamber against its power leader House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The moderates want the chamber to vote immediately on a Senate-passed, $1 trillion infrastructure spending bill, essentially arguing Washington Democrats must secure a big political win ahead of next year’s elections in which all House seats are up for reelection.

The ranks, at least publicly, grew to 10 Monday night with the addition of Florida Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy.

Pelosi and the rest of her conference want the chamber to first take two votes this week – amid Congress’ August recess – to advance a roughly $3.5 trillion spending proposal still in the Senate that includes plans for safety net spending, environmental concerns and other progressive initiatives.

Democrats control the chamber by a narrow margin, and Pelosi can lose only three Democrats in the voting. No Republicans support the large spending measure.

The House is set to resume negotiations by 9 a.m. Members had hoped to conclude the voting by Tuesday. But it’s unlikely Pelosi would allow the votes to go forward, knowing they would be defeated. She has thus far tried to both compromise with the moderates and press them into supporting her legislative agenda.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

