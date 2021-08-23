https://www.theepochtimes.com/pentagon-several-thousand-americans-have-been-evacuated-from-afghanistan_3961218.html

Several thousand Americans have been flown from Afghanistan on U.S. military and charter flights since the Taliban took over the country in mid-August, the U.S. military said Monday.

“Since the 14th, we believe we have been able to evacuate several thousand Americans,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters in Washington, referring to Aug. 14.

The U.S. military, on its own flights or through chartered planes, has evacuated approximately 37,000 people overall since that date.

That means, at maximum, 10.8 percent of those flown out of the country by the military have been Americans.

Pressed for a more specific number, Kirby described himself as “reticent to get too much more specific than that.”

That prompted a reporter to ask if he was being “deliberately vague.”

“I think I’m just gonna leave it at several thousand right now, because I think the number is very fluid and it literally changes nearly by the hour,” he said.

Most of those being evacuated by U.S. flights are Afghan nationals, who are receiving Special Immigrant Visas or P-2 visas for assisting U.S. troops during the decadeslong war in their home country, or because they may be persecuted by the Taliban if they remain there.

After staying flat for days, the pace of evacuations jumped in the last 24 hours, with 25 U.S. military flights departing along with 61 charter commercial and other military flights.

Some 16,000 passengers were able to leave Afghanistan.

The number of Americans on those flights wasn’t given.

U.S. Air Force aircrew, assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, assist qualified evacuees boarding a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in support of the Afghanistan evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan on Aug. 21, 2021. (Senior Airman Taylor Crul/U.S. Air Force via AP)

It’s still not clear how many Americans remain in the Taliban-held country, which the United States plans to leave by the end of Aug. 31.

President Joe Biden last week pegged the number as high as 15,000, though the State Department and the Pentagon have typically estimated between 5,000 and 10,000.

The Pentagon for the first time on Aug. 17 specified how many Americans had been flown from Kabul, putting the number at 165 in the previous 24 hours. The White House that night said 1,100 had been evacuated.

Another nearly 300 were evacuated on planes that left over the past 24 hours, Kirby said Aug. 19. And another couple hundred were evacuated the following day, he said later.

Major Gen. Hank Taylor, director of the Joint Staff For Regional Operations, told reporters on Saturday that approximately 2,500 Americans had been evacuated.

Biden has vowed to keep U.S. troops in Afghanistan until every American in the country who wants to leave is evacuated.

Zachary Stieber Reporter Zachary Stieber covers U.S. news, including politics and court cases. He started at The Epoch Times as a New York City metro reporter.

