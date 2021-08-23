https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/23/people-have-questions-about-wh-cos-ron-klains-tweet-on-how-many-people-have-been-evacuated-from-kabul/

The Biden White House has sent out the talking points to the media in an attempt to turn the massively bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan into some sort of strategic victory. Biden chief of staff Ron Klain today provided this number pertaining to how many people have been evacuated from Kabul:

Over 37,000 people evacuated from Kabul in eight days so far. https://t.co/86317EC6Cv — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) August 23, 2021

That tweet doesn’t contain a detail that people would like to know about:

Two days ago we were told, “Nearly 200 Americans” were evacuated.

Can you update us on Americans out before we learn the Taliban has taken them hostage? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 23, 2021

How many Americans and whatcha going to do about the arms, vehicles and aircraft you left behind? There’s no plan, right? — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) August 23, 2021

It’s quite clear there was no plan — at least not one that made any sense.

Notice that number doesn’t say how many Americans. https://t.co/Fxi276i9pe — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) August 23, 2021

Any of those Americans? Who is vetting these people? — 🔥 Bean 🔥 (@BeanFromPA) August 23, 2021

Americans Ron. How many Americans. Ron. — sunseeker1066 (@sunseeker1066) August 23, 2021

At today’s briefing, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said “we think that overall we’ve been able to evacuate several thousand Americans,” though everybody participating in the press conference was being very vague on the number.

