With the Democrats, everything is voter suppression. It’s voter suppression when states require you to fill out an application for an absentee ballot; they want ballots automatically sent to every voter on the rolls. So what if you get ballots for people who haven’t lived at your address for years, or your deceased parent receives a ballot?

The recall election in California is underway, and ballots have been sent out. Police say somehow, 300 or so unopened ballots were found in a car in a 7-Eleven parking lot, along with a sleeping man, a gun, and some narcotics.

#NEW Authorities are investigating why 300 outgoing vote-by-mail ballots for the upcoming recall election were found – along with a gun and drugs – in a car parked at a Torrance convenience store @ABC7 https://t.co/87zUcI92jf — Josh Haskell (@abc7JoshHaskell) August 23, 2021

Josh Haskell reports for ABC 7 in Los Angeles:

The discovery was made Aug. 16 when Torrance police were called around 10:45 p.m. about a man sleeping in his car at a 7-Eleven parking lot. “Inside the vehicle, the officers found a loaded handgun, some narcotics, and then they found a bunch of mail and what turned out to be over 300 election ballots in the backseat of the vehicle,” said Sgt. Mark Ponegalek with the Torrance Police Department. “They appeared to be in a box, but they were also kind of strewn across the backseat of the vehicle and so there was just a large portion of mail in that backseat.” The man was taken into custody, but has since been released on his own recognizance. Police still don’t know how he obtained the ballots and what his intent was.

How do they not know how he obtained 300 ballots from Lawndale and Compton? It’s OK, though; the Los Angeles County Registrar’s office says “there’s nothing to indicate this was focused on the election.”

That’s just insane. — Jill Sears (@JillSearsSDnews) August 23, 2021

Wow. This is one town over from me. I am going to vote in person — JediLoriTheLast (@LORI4JC) August 23, 2021

Mail-in balloting is simply not secure, and it undermines confidence in elections. https://t.co/tKUtXxToWt — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) August 23, 2021

I thought our elections were secure. The most secure ever. — SwampFoxDude (@SwampFoxDude) August 23, 2021

But the California Democratic Party insisted that it’s completely secure…apparently they forgot to add the part about it is until it involves one of their own, and then all bets are off. Amazing. 🙃 — Michelle🌸🍃 #BAP #EXO #FREESPEECH (@michca2112) August 23, 2021

“At this point what difference does it make” — SugarBush73 (@SBush73) August 23, 2021

Another fortified election! — Clarence Beeks, Jr. (@ClarenceBeeksJr) August 23, 2021

This is investigating? “The man was taken into custody, but has since been released on his own recognizance. Police still don’t know how he obtained the ballots and what his intent was.” — Dave Kleikamp (@ShaggyKC) August 23, 2021

C’mon man…they know why, you know why, we all know why. — Chesty Puller 🇺🇸🍺 (@GrandOldManUSMC) August 23, 2021

Cheating does not happen we are told over and over. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) August 23, 2021

You’ve never taken so many bars you wake up in a 7-11 parking lot with a loaded gun and 300 ballots in your backseat? — DrinkBleach.exe (@Mittnz1) August 23, 2021

For every car full of ballots found, I wonder how many will not be. — Dave Kleikamp (@ShaggyKC) August 23, 2021

So let’s get this straight … the guy was a felon with a loaded firearm as well as Xanax pills, methamphetamine, multiple California drivers’ licenses, and credit cards? And they released him on his own recognizance without knowing where he got the ballots?

🚨 Torrance, CA: Police bust armed druggie with thousands of recall election ballots in his possession: pic.twitter.com/k1VSeBBDhh — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) August 22, 2021

What in the living hell. I never thought I’d see the day when drugs, guns, and mail-in ballots would be in the same sentence. — Samantha (@Slking82) August 23, 2021

That can’t be true. I’ve been assured that mail in voting is as secure as it gets. — Gandalf the Red (@GandalftheRed8) August 22, 2021

So … any progress on this investigation, officers?

