With the Democrats, everything is voter suppression. It’s voter suppression when states require you to fill out an application for an absentee ballot; they want ballots automatically sent to every voter on the rolls. So what if you get ballots for people who haven’t lived at your address for years, or your deceased parent receives a ballot?

The recall election in California is underway, and ballots have been sent out. Police say somehow, 300 or so unopened ballots were found in a car in a 7-Eleven parking lot, along with a sleeping man, a gun, and some narcotics.

Josh Haskell reports for ABC 7 in Los Angeles:

The discovery was made Aug. 16 when Torrance police were called around 10:45 p.m. about a man sleeping in his car at a 7-Eleven parking lot.

“Inside the vehicle, the officers found a loaded handgun, some narcotics, and then they found a bunch of mail and what turned out to be over 300 election ballots in the backseat of the vehicle,” said Sgt. Mark Ponegalek with the Torrance Police Department.

“They appeared to be in a box, but they were also kind of strewn across the backseat of the vehicle and so there was just a large portion of mail in that backseat.”

The man was taken into custody, but has since been released on his own recognizance. Police still don’t know how he obtained the ballots and what his intent was.

How do they not know how he obtained 300 ballots from Lawndale and Compton? It’s OK, though; the Los Angeles County Registrar’s office says “there’s nothing to indicate this was focused on the election.”

So let’s get this straight … the guy was a felon with a loaded firearm as well as Xanax pills, methamphetamine, multiple California drivers’ licenses, and credit cards? And they released him on his own recognizance without knowing where he got the ballots?

So … any progress on this investigation, officers?

