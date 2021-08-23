https://thelibertydaily.com/political-setup-dallas-pd-releases-arrest-video-of-clearly-unimpaired-angela-west/

Texas gubernatorial candidate Allen West has lots of enemies. RINOs hate his America First conservative stance as much as Democrats do. The arrest of his wife over the weekend has led some to question if it was politically motivated.

The release of the police video from the arrest only adds fire to the theory. There is no viable explanation for why Angela West was arrested since she is clearly not even tipsy, let alone intoxicated. As Allen West demonstrated, she did not drink alcohol that night.

Here’s the video:

Is this just bad policing? Was there a political motivation involved? There aren’t many options to consider about why unambiguously sober Angela West was arrested for a DUI.

