Jen Psaki and John Kirby dealt with the press Monday concerning the situation in Afghanistan, while President Biden announced FDA approval for Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine and hosted the 2020 WNBA champions Seattle Storm. He praised the team for their activism, according to Fox News, taking a moment to recognize team members’ efforts “to spotlight the issue of police brutality in Black communities, promote voter registration, speak out about violence against transgendered people and encourage Americans to get vaccinated.” If only they could promote women’s basketball.

Biden also talked about soccer star and Victoria’s Secret model Megan Rapinoe and her partner Sue Bird, saying the two “represent the best of what America stands for.” Never mind that recent accusation that Rapinoe bullied her teammates into kneeling for the anthem.

His “stutter” does come back there for a moment.

The smartest person he knows, and a great artist too.

But they’d be missed.

