Jen Psaki and John Kirby dealt with the press Monday concerning the situation in Afghanistan, while President Biden announced FDA approval for Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine and hosted the 2020 WNBA champions Seattle Storm. He praised the team for their activism, according to Fox News, taking a moment to recognize team members’ efforts “to spotlight the issue of police brutality in Black communities, promote voter registration, speak out about violence against transgendered people and encourage Americans to get vaccinated.” If only they could promote women’s basketball.

Biden also talked about soccer star and Victoria’s Secret model Megan Rapinoe and her partner Sue Bird, saying the two “represent the best of what America stands for.” Never mind that recent accusation that Rapinoe bullied her teammates into kneeling for the anthem.

President Joe Biden says that couple Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird “represent the best of what America stands for.” pic.twitter.com/rjcEYpy1pa — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 23, 2021

I think he meant to say; “kneel for” — William 🛡💎 (@SrWillmTheBrave) August 23, 2021

Senile, sleepy @JoeBiden is way beyond parody. — JimmyB 🇺🇸 (@MOTT7) August 23, 2021

I just couldn’t possibly disagree more with this old man. — donovan (@donovancapital) August 23, 2021

“Megan ughhh ughhh…she came and we tried to play some soccer” man can’t even remember her full name! — SP Perry (@AirSPuhd) August 23, 2021

His “stutter” does come back there for a moment.

Every time he opens his mouth presents another cringeworthy moment and another clip that can be laughed at around the world — Tyler Mikell (@TylerMikell) August 23, 2021

Some may disagree. — Scott Robinson (@Scottgas2) August 23, 2021

Hard disagree — just alan (@JustJustalan) August 23, 2021

And Hunter is a great person too. — JohnPal (@JohnP90123800) August 23, 2021

The smartest person he knows, and a great artist too.

He also said Cumo was the gold standard. — Bass Stalker (@abraves277) August 23, 2021

Except America doesn’t stand for “constantly dribble on about politics and kneel for the national anthem” — Samwinchester50 (@SamWin50) August 23, 2021

So they represent the best of America, not standing for the flag is the best of America! Give me a break! — Colleen Mastriano (@ColleenMastria2) August 23, 2021

I think the military families that have to deal with his mess represent the best of what America stands for — Ham Burg (@hamburg401) August 23, 2021

Then send them over and get the rest our people home , Jesus, what are they doing here ? — Terry F (@TheGooch39) August 23, 2021

But they’d be missed.

