Today, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full approval for the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Scientists and researchers at the Charlotte Lozier Institute (CLI) have been studying the Pfizer vaccine from a pro-life perspective since March 2020.

“The FDA review focused on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine. CLI’s review focused on the ethics of vaccine production,” noted Dr. David Prentice, CLI vice president and research director. “Charlotte Lozier Institute’s study of the published science shows that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine does not use abortion-derived cell lines in vaccine production. However, some post-production laboratory testing of the vaccine did utilize abortion-derived cells. Whether or not to take a particular vaccine is a deeply personal decision which should be based on the latest science and a careful analysis of the impact on you and those around you.

“There are viable alternatives to the use of abortion-derived cells. Going forward, CLI will continue to champion the use of these non-controversial, ethical alternatives for all testing of this vaccine and future vaccines. This is an achievable goal with a focused national effort and industry cooperation.”

