This happened in Portland Sunday. When I first watched this I thought this guy hiding behind the trashcan was firing off a lot of shots but after viewing it again, he only fires once. The rest of the shots are directed at him. Watch for a puff of smoke coming off the blue trashcan.

Breaking: Shots fired during clashes between Proud Boys and Antifa in Portland, Oregon. There are no reports of anyone hit by gunfire. pic.twitter.com/iZ8AMN0bvm — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) August 23, 2021

Willamette Week confirms that’s what happened:

A man standing behind a downtown garbage can fired one round at anti-fascists who were pursuing him. At least one person fired back at him—six shots—videos show… “Get the f**k away from me!” the man yelled. At least one person fired back at him—six shots—but no one was shot or injured.

I count seven shots in return, not six. In any case, Portland police report the man seen in the video was arrested a few minutes later. However, the other shooter who fired six shots was not identified:

Officers learned of a suspect firing a gun, a description, and a direction of travel. Three minutes later they located the suspect at Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Alder Street. He was arrested and a gun was seized as evidence (photo). Officers booked Dennis G. Anderson, 65, of Gresham, into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Unlawful Use of a Weapon. No one reported injuries. There were numerous people in the area, including several people taking video and photographs. There are reports that witnesses may have removed evidence from the scene before police arrived.

The evidence that was removed was the shell casings from whoever was firing at Gresham. Police asked Antifa what happened to those shell casings and they mocked the cops.

Video shows that the man with the gun was also being fired upon. @PortlandPolice responding to the scene ask where the bullet casings are. It appears antifa gathered the evidence that could implicate their side. pic.twitter.com/7DGRFhgGxy — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 23, 2021

Shell casings were gone but the bullet holes were there:

Bullet hole in a car in downtown Portland, Oregon pic.twitter.com/wy1z6xHy0V — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) August 23, 2021

In this clip, allegedly from before the shootout, you can see two guys following Gresham with guns pointed at him. Whoever filmed this focuses on Gresham and avoids focusing on the two other guys pointing guns at him. Somehow that fact didn’t make it into the Willamette Week story.

Before the shootout in downtown Portland yesterday, the man was followed & had pistols pointed at him. Don’t know what led up to this & what happened between this & shoot out. The older man was arrested & antifa stole the bullet casings from their side. pic.twitter.com/9MOCMtbmAf — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 23, 2021

Other lowlights from yesterday include Antifa shoving, robbing and pepper spraying a female reporter who they believed had photographed them.

Photographer @MaranieRae was helped away after having been robbed & assaulted by antifa at the riot in northeast Portland. pic.twitter.com/CVHsv1ttOc — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 23, 2021

A local reporter called the behavior of Antifa “disgusting.”

This was disgusting. A person in black bloc calls a reporter a “slut,” throws her to the ground and pepper sprays her. They also smashed her phone. People in block threw cans of soda at us while we were trying to wash the mace out of her eyes. https://t.co/bVhbeFk0ZC — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) August 23, 2021

One well-known member of the group also threatened to beat up a street preacher:

This is very disturbing video. I’ve known Luis Marquez to be a violent and dangerous man (he’s named in my lawsuit against Rose City Antifa & other antifa members). https://t.co/TllZ7KD7ye https://t.co/e2ZeHSQDjD — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 23, 2021

A street preacher was just attacked by ANTIFA pic.twitter.com/NVausVJad8 — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) August 22, 2021

And that brings us to the major brawl in the streets that apparently went on for about 30 minutes between the Proud Boys and Antifa:

Not sure if they was a failed vehicular attack but a white van crashed near the right-wing rally in NE Portland. It lead to violent clashes in the street between antifa & attendees of the patriotic-themed event. pic.twitter.com/769pUbN1DU — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 22, 2021

Antifa are retreating & throwing explosives in the process after launching an attack on the right-wing rally in northeast Portland. They’re being chased & hit. Video by @TaylerUSA: pic.twitter.com/eLDNMirI3r — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 22, 2021

Proud Boys flipped the van:

After the violent antifa vs right-wing clash that resulted in antifa retreating, the right-wing side returned to the antifa van that crashed into the rally & flipped it over. Witnesses say antifa used the van to launch the attack. Video by @DrewHLive. pic.twitter.com/CHNosW02T0 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 22, 2021

Though not outnumbered, #antifa ran and retreated at the riot in northeast Portland. The clashes started after antifa crashed a van at the right-wing rally and jumped out throwing homemade explosives. It led to intense clashes spilling onto street. pic.twitter.com/57QfCfJfVo — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 23, 2021

And the fighting just went on:

Proud boys and anti-fascists (antifa) battled in the street of Portlands for 28minutes. – Paintballs, fireworks, mace, and fighting with batons One gas station at the center of the clash closed down, employees indicated they worried about their safety. No police response. pic.twitter.com/DNZGfpcgjT — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) August 23, 2021

Police just let it happen. Just another day in Portland.

