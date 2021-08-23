https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2021/08/23/wh_it_is_irresponsible_to_say_americans_are_stranded_in_afghanistan.html
White House press secretary Jen Psaki bristled Monday when asked by FNC’s Peter Doocy about Americans “stranded” in Afghanistan.
“I think it’s irresponsible to say that Americans are stranded. They are not. We are committed to bringing Americans who want to come home, home,” he said. “We have evacuated over 42,000 citizens… We are not going to abandon Americans who want to come home.”
