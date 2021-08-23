https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/23/really-jen-psaki-tells-peter-doocy-its-irresponsible-to-report-that-americans-are-stranded-in-afghanistan/

Notice what WH press secretary Jen Psaki did here when she reframed what Fox News’ Peter Doocy said from “are there Americans stranded in Afghanistan” to an accusation that “Biden is going to strand Americans in Kabul.” Either way, yes, there are Americans and others currently stranded in Afghanistan, but Psaki thinks that’s an “irresponsible” thing to say:

PSAKI: “I think it’s irresponsible to say Americans are stranded. They are not.” DOOCY: “‘There are no Americans stranded’ is the White House’s official position on what’s happening in Afghanistan right now?” pic.twitter.com/0FEq5VkO6V — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 23, 2021

A couple days ago, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby didn’t take issue with a reporter saying Americans are currently “stranded” in Kabul:

So yes, many Americans and others are indeed “stranded”:

I got off the phone with someone this morning desperately trying to get people out. This is a blood boiling lie. https://t.co/fot2Xnz10k — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 23, 2021

Americans are stranded in Afghanistan. Right now. Afghan allies who helped Americans are stranded in Afghanistan too. The Taliban controls Afghanistan. Americans & allies are stuck behind Taliban lines, and Americans & allies have been threatened, beaten, & blocked by the Talibs. https://t.co/uSYoEQwpsX — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 23, 2021

How many are still there? The White House will either not say or provide vague numbers when asked about it.

Either she is brainwashed or she is really worried about losing her job if she doesn’t toe the line. https://t.co/H2VNOn9g7k — Maxim Jacobs, CFA (@MaxJacobsEdison) August 23, 2021

Oh yeah. She knows they are stranded and Doocy got in her door. The red flush says everything. https://t.co/QDqd6mPNRc — Breaking News Jack. (@jackmeridan) August 23, 2021

No Americans are “stranded” in #Afghanistan just like there’s no “crisis” at the border. https://t.co/cjJ4vDPu8F — John Cooper (@thejcoop) August 23, 2021

I bet those stranded Americans would beg to differ 💁 https://t.co/NJA5lHTB6X — ms harp..errr. (@msharrper) August 23, 2021

Pretty sure.

