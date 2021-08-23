https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/23/really-jen-psaki-tells-peter-doocy-its-irresponsible-to-report-that-americans-are-stranded-in-afghanistan/

Notice what WH press secretary Jen Psaki did here when she reframed what Fox News’ Peter Doocy said from “are there Americans stranded in Afghanistan” to an accusation that “Biden is going to strand Americans in Kabul.” Either way, yes, there are Americans and others currently stranded in Afghanistan, but Psaki thinks that’s an “irresponsible” thing to say:

A couple days ago, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby didn’t take issue with a reporter saying Americans are currently “stranded” in Kabul:

So yes, many Americans and others are indeed “stranded”:

How many are still there? The White House will either not say or provide vague numbers when asked about it.

Pretty sure.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...