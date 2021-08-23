http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/8rPxt5H5axk/tropical-storm-henri-leaving-impressive-rainfall-totals-in-its-wake

More rain was on the way from the remnants of Tropical Storm Henri Monday after it dumped an absolutely torrential amount of rainfall on the New York region area over the weekend. The rain broke a record in New York City.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Henri was expected to produce rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches over portions of Long Island, New England, southeast New York, and northeast Pennsylvania Monday, with isolated maximum totals near 12 inches.

In New York City, Brooklyn received more than 8 inches of rain, with Central Park in Manhattan getting more than 7 inches. Parts of Staten Island received a little more than 4 inches.

According to the National Weather Service, Henri made Saturday the rainiest day in New York City since 2014, with the majority of the 4.45 inches of rain falling over a 2-hour period. In just one hour, between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. in Central Park, 1.94 inches of rain fell, making it the wettest hour on record for the city.

Large parts of New Jersey received more than 5 inches of rain, with Cranbury particularly hard-hit. The Middlesex County township received an astonishing 8.91 inches of rain. Harrison had 6.94 inches, Oakland with 6.19, followed by Jersey City at 5.78 inches. Farmingdale and Clifton both also received more than 5 inches of rain.

Totals in Connecticut were not as dramatically high, however. New London received the most rainfall, getting 3.70 inches, while Durham received 2.35 inches. Stamford received just over an inch of rain. But the rain was still falling across the state.

A Flash Flood Warnings were in effect for much of the tristate region for Monday. An additional 1 to 3 inches of rain was forecast through Monday for parts of Long Island, New England, southeast New York, New Jersey, and eastern Pennsylvania.

