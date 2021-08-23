https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/23/reeks-of-white-privilege-hispanics-drop-blue-check-who-cant-figure-out-why-dem-outreach-to-latinx-voters-sucks-so-much/

This blue-check can’t figure out why Democratic outreach to LatinX for the recall election is not working.

Hrm.

Why oh why would that be?

Maybe Hispanics don’t like being called what white liberals want to call them? That whole LatinX thing?

Just spitballin’

Yes, dear.

Because it is stupid.

Sounds like a new fancy breed of designer cat, right?

You can tell a bunch of white, sanctimonious, liberals came up with this and thought, ‘Yeah, this is super inclusive.’

Well, whaddya know?

Democrats should listen.

Thank goodness they’re not known for paying attention to minorities unless they need their vote.

Black market Viagra.

Boom.

***

