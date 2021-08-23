https://www.theblaze.com/news/donalds-calls-for-president-to-resign-biden-has-lost-complete-and-total-confidence-of-the-american-people

Freshman Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida (R) is calling for President Joe Biden to resign from office immediately.

“It has become clear that President Biden has lost complete and total confidence of the American people through this haphazard decision to withdraw from Afghanistan. This botched withdrawal is currently threatening the lives of our servicemen and women, the stability in the region, and our integrity on the global stage,” the congressman said in a statement.

“As Commander-in-Chief, Biden is directly responsible for commanding our brave troops with a coherent, strategically intelligent, and sound operation that keeps our Armed Services, citizens, and allied partners out of harm’s way. He has failed on all fronts,” the lawmaker declared.

President Biden and his administration have been facing a chorus of criticism for bungling the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. The Taliban has swiftly seized control in the country and taken the capital city of Kabul. Chaos is unfolding amid efforts to evacuate Americans and others from the country. Weapons supplied to Afghanistan by the U.S. have fallen into the Taliban’s hands.

“As an elected member of the United States House of Representatives, I swore an oath to protect our Constitution, and I take that solemn responsibility with utmost seriousness,” the lawmaker’s statement said. “In good faith, I cannot look my constituents in the eye, many of whom are veterans, and tell them that the President of the United States can perform the duties entrusted to him by the Constitution. Calling on the leader of the free world to resign his office immediately weighs heavy on my heart, but this must happen to restore American’s safety both at home and abroad, our honor, and faith in the Chief Executive to faithfully execute the duties of the Presidency.”

While some on Twitter agreed with the lawmaker’s statement, others criticized Donalds.

“You are 100% correct on all fronts. I’m a vet and I’m absolutely sick over this,” a tweet said.

“Thank you for standing up for our troops and our nation!” another tweet declared.

“If he refuses to resign, impeach him. He is unfit for office,” another tweet said.

“Lol. You just look foolish. Trying to grasp some headlines?” someone tweeted.

“Disgusting pandering here. Have you no shame? Never mind. You’re a Republican. I answered my own question,” another tweet said.

