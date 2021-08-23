https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/say-hello-to-your-new-afghan-neighbors-virginia/
Tens of thousands of Americans are still trapped
#NOW: This @GoNationalAir plane just landed at @Dulles_Airport with close to 270 Afghan refugees.
It’s one of multiple flights the airline is making for the U.S. gov to help get people out of Afghanistan. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/z3pUGPHD0j
— Jess Arnold (@JessArnoldTV) August 21, 2021
A family who was evacuated from Afghanistan arrives at Dulles International Airport in Chantilly, Virginia.
Hundreds of refugees arrived in Northern Virginia this weekend where temporary housing awaited them. (AP/Jose Luis Magana) pic.twitter.com/fek4dijgPK
— The Recount (@therecount) August 23, 2021
NEW: In last 24 hours, dozens of flights departed Kabul, Afghanistan, carrying 16,000 passengers, Pentagon spokesperson says; U.S. military transported just under 11,000.
“Our mission remains focused on ensuring a steady flow of evacuees out of Kabul.” https://t.co/JXKClusiQ9 pic.twitter.com/dIJ1bV1tYK
— Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) August 23, 2021
With thousands of Americans still trapped in Afghanistan, hundreds of Afghan ‘refugees’ arrive in Virginia https://t.co/PmepAL5vsz pic.twitter.com/qRge7XS9k2
— Robert Spencer روبرت سبنسر रॉबर्ट स्पेंसर 🇺🇸 (@jihadwatchRS) August 23, 2021