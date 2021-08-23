https://www.dailywire.com/news/schumer-colbert-dance-as-thousands-of-americans-trapped-in-afghanistan

On Saturday, backlash erupted after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, 70, joined late-night television host Stephen Colbert, 57, to dance backstage at the We Love NYC concert while thousands of Americans were trapped in Afghanistan after the disastrous U.S. pullout implemented by President Biden.

Ne York mayor Bill de Blasio’s press secretary Bill Neidhardt, who was a former spokesman for hard-left U.S. senator Bernie Sanders, tweeted out a video of the two men dancing, captioning the video, “​Backstage antics​.”

Asked last week about the decisions President Biden had made vis-à-vis the disastrous American pullout from Afghanistan, Schumer dodged, “Yeah, I’m not going to get into pointing fingers right now. Job one, get the people home.”

Last April, appearing on CNN’s “New Day” with host John Bernman, Schumer said of Biden’s decision to pull out of Afghanistan by September 11, “It’s refreshing to have a thought-out plan.”

Berman asked, “You were critical last year of President Trump’s decision to reduce the Trump levels in Afghanistan because you said it was an incoherent policy. How do you feel now about President Biden’s decision?”

“I think President Biden has come up with a careful — careful and thought out plan,” Schumer replied. “Look, John, the president doesn’t want endless wars. I don’t want endless wars. And neither do the American people. And it’s refreshing to have a thought-out plan with a set timetable instead of the president waking up one morning getting out of bed and just saying what just pops into his head and then having the generals walk it back.”

“So, I think this is a careful, thought-out plan,” he continued. “Now, there are questions that remain. I am happy to let you know that the administration has agreed to a classified briefing for all senators, which we’ll have shortly so questions can be answered. But I think the president’s plan is a very good one. You want to make sure that the September 11 date is stuck, is a date that sticks. That it’s not kicking the can down the road. … I’ve spoken to administration people and they believe just that as well.”

As for Colbert, last week he seemingly compared the violent Taliban to the Capitol rioters on January 6 as well as blaming both parties rather than Biden for the debacle in Afghanistan as he taunted, “Why should our soldiers be fighting radicals in a civil war in Afghanistan? We’ve got our own on Capitol Hill. … What’s happening now is the responsibility of both parties, and the American people who voted them into office.”

The video of the two men dancing angered people on social media, triggering comments like these among many others:

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX): “Celebrating the demise of the Republic.”

Celebrating the demise of the Republic…. https://t.co/ubdgiQW5pQ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 22, 2021

Byron York, the chief political correspondent of the Washington Examiner, bristled, “Leadership in a time of crisis.”

Leadership in a time of crisis. https://t.co/V1GNHT1cpV — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 21, 2021

Writer Caleb Howe: “Everyone do the Kabul shuffle!”

“Everyone do the Kabul shuffle!” https://t.co/cqSTI5JLUg — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) August 22, 2021

