https://thelibertydaily.com/sleepy-joe-and-his-regime-say-top-priority-for-people-in-henris-path-is-get-vaxxed-and-wear-your-face-diapers/

Just in case you still thought there was a hint of sanity in the White House, here’s the nail for their Covid-obsessed coffins. The CDC and the alleged President of the United States instructed those in the path of “Storm Henri” is to get vaccinated, wear your face masks, and practice social distancing. All other recommendations were secondary if mentioned at all.

No, this is not a story from The Babylon Bee, though the White House seems determined to put them out of business by turning real life into one gigantic satire.

Not a joke. The CDC says the first thing you should do to prepare for a hurricane is get the COVID vaccine. Apparently the vaccine protects against hurricanes now. It truly is a wonder drug. pic.twitter.com/gRiO1sx3ze — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 23, 2021

To those in Henri’s path: Don’t forget that you may need to seek shelter while we’re still battling COVID-19 and the Delta variant. So wear a mask and try to observe social distancing. And to everyone across the country, don’t get caught by the next storm. Get vaccinated now. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 23, 2021

Yes, the CDC proclaimed that a priority greater than getting emergency supplies or preparing for potential evacuation is getting vaxxed. As for Biden’s Twitter account, he didn’t mention anything that was actually relevant to the storm. It’s a sad testament to the unambiguous fact our own government is obsessed with vaccines and they want the rest of the country to follow suit.

The White House has only one goal: universal vaccinations. All other considerations from Henri to Afghanistan to border security are only relevant to this regime as they relate to contributing to The Great Reset. You were warned.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

