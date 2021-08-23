https://noqreport.com/2021/08/23/starnes-at-trump-rally-critical-race-theory-is-a-demonic-doctrine-from-the-pit-of-hell/

Todd Starnes delivered a thunderous endorsement of President Trump during a rally Saturday night in Alabama. As many as 35,000 Trump supporters cheered as Starnes declared that given the chance President Trump would banish President Biden’s “dark winter in America” and bring morning to America. Watch the full speech below . And click here to follow or like Todd on Facebook.