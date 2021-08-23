https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/supreme-court-upholds-trump-administrations-remain-mexico-policy?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Supreme Court upheld a lower court’s ruling to order the Biden administration to continue the “Remain in Mexico” policy implemented by the Trump administration.

The court said it was likely the Biden administration violated federal law in rescinding Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy, which kept immigrants seeking asylum on the Mexico side of the southern border. The three liberal justices dissented, the Associated Press reported.

A Texas federal judge, which ordered the policy be reinstated last week, and the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied the Biden administration’s request to put the ruling on hold.

A brief delay to give the full Supreme Court time to consider the Biden administration’s appeal was ordered by Justice Samuel Alito.

