https://www.theepochtimes.com/surgeon-general-fda-vaccine-approval-will-likely-lead-to-more-vaccine-mandates_3961224.html

Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy told Fox News on Sunday that the FDA’s final approval of the Pfizer vaccine will likely result in more businesses and universities initiating vaccine mandates to prevent the spread of the virus.

“The full approval of the Pfizer vaccine … is important for a couple of reasons, … number one, there were some people who may have been waiting for this and who may come off of the fence, so to speak, to get vaccinated. So it may help to increase vaccination rates to some extent, but I also think that there are universities and businesses that have been considering putting in vaccine requirements in order to create a safer workplace or learning environment,” said Murthy. Adding, “And I think that this announcement from the FDA would likely encourage them and make them feel more comfortable in putting such requirements in place.”

The FDA approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine on Monday, after less than a year of emergency approval. Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock, reassured the public about the safety of the approved vaccine.

“While this and other vaccines have met the FDA’s rigorous, scientific standards for emergency use authorization, as the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, the public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product,” said Woodcock in a press statement Monday.

Meanwhile, there has been push-back from Republicans against vaccine mandates, citing civil liberties afforded under the U.S. Constitution. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), told health officials that the FDA approval for vaccines should not be rushed and appears to be for political purposes.

On Sunday, Johnson sent a letter to Dr. Francis Collins, Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, Director of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Woodcock, on the FDA’s decision not to hold a formal advisory committee meeting prior to full approval of its Covid-19 vaccine.

“I see no need to rush the FDA approval process for any of the three Covid-19 vaccines,” the senator wrote. “Expediting the process appears to only serve the political purpose of imposing and enforcing vaccine mandates. The observational phases of FDA approval take time because there is no substitute for time in detecting and determining possible long-term harm.”

Johnson said the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) should have been allowed to convene before the FDA approved the vaccine.

“Since the FDA’s last VRBPAC public meeting, in addition to the VAERS data, there have been a number of safety concerns raised by highly qualified medical professionals and researchers,” wrote Johnson.

The Senator said that federal agencies should take more time to observe the vaccines and provide more information to the American public about the vaccines’ effectiveness.

The Epoch Times reached out to the FDA.

Masooma Haq

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

