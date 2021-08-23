https://freewestmedia.com/2021/08/23/swedish-prime-minister-lofven-resigns/

After seven years as prime minister to a fragile parliamentary coalition, Löfven is now throwing in the towel. Stefan Löfven said at a press conference that he would resign as party chairman at the Social Democrats’ congress in November. The stated purpose is to make it easier for a successor before next year’s election campaign.

Stockholm

After a long period of growing tensions between partners in his administration, the announcement finally came that many had expected and hoped for: Löfven will resign as chairman of the Social Democrats at the congress in November and consequently he will also request to be dismissed as Prime Minister.

That Löfven’s impossible government has been able to survive so long is surprising and can only be attributed to the Left Party’s previously flexible attitude to its own policy. It is now over and the impossible strategy of including both the Center Party and the Left Party in decision-making has now reached the end of the road. The obvious trigger was probably Löfven’s newfound insight that he would never get his budget through.

However, his move will not involve any major changes in the short term. There is probably too little time left for it to be perceived as desirable for a snap election, so everything will be done to come up with some form of compromise that allows a new prime minister to be appointed. It does not have to be Löfven’s successor, whoever it is.

All the Social Democrat top names are more or less compromised through a series of scandals and their responsibility for the rampant crime in the wake of mass immigration, except one, Magdalena Andersson. The question is whether she is interested, as the risk is great that no matter who takes over, he or she will be known as the one who completed the Social Democrats’ pasokification.

Pasokification is the collapse of a Social Democratic party to become one of many parties, after the Greek Social Democratic Party Pasok.