https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/taliban-murder-famous-afghan-comedian/

Posted by Kane on August 23, 2021 6:45 pm

Moment before comedian Fazal Muhammad Aka Khasha Zwan was executed by Taliban.

Daily Mail has the story with pictures…

NOTE — When researching the video, I discovered it is from a few weeks ago, but Daily Mail did the story today, (because the video is going viral) and it has not been previously covered at CFP.

