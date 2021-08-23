https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/taliban-murder-famous-afghan-comedian/
Moment before Kandahar comedian Fazal muhammad Aka Khasha zwan was executed in cold blood by Taliban .
Killing of civilians / prisoners / by Taliban undeniable .
آمریکاته شکست ورکوم خو د یو ۶٧ کلن مسخره کومیدی خاشه ځوان نه داریږم ، لاسونه یی ورتړم بیا یې وژنم . pic.twitter.com/WyGEBl7ZaF
— Sami Yousafzai (@Samiyousafzai) July 27, 2021
Daily Mail has the story with pictures…
NOTE — When researching the video, I discovered it is from a few weeks ago, but Daily Mail did the story today, (because the video is going viral) and it has not been previously covered at CFP.