August 23, 2021

Taliban spokesman warns of ‘consequences’ if Afghan pullout is extended. August 31 is a ‘red line’ according to Suhail Shaheen, a member of the Taliban’s delegation in Doha.

Meanwhile Kamala is in Singapore bragging about the withdrawal



