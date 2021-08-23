https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/taliban-issues-ultimatum-to-joe-biden/

👀 @kileycnn just now: “The window is absolutely closing pretty rapidly” as the Taliban tells the U.S. it won’t extend the Aug. 31 withdrawal date. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/FI8K5aE4qk — John Cooper (@thejcoop) August 23, 2021

Taliban spokesman warns of ‘consequences’ if Afghan pullout is extended. August 31 is a ‘red line’ according to Suhail Shaheen, a member of the Taliban’s delegation in Doha.

Meanwhile Kamala is in Singapore bragging about the withdrawal





