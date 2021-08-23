https://thelibertyloft.com/taliban-rolling-over-the-us-with-our-own-military-equipment/

Reading Time: 1 minute

Joe Biden wants to brag that no Americans have been hurt, but that’s simply not the case as the Taliban rolls over the US with military equipment left behind.

Gary Varvel August 23, 2021.

COPYRIGHT 2021 CREATORS.COM

Stay tuned to The Liberty Loft, as we will continue to bring you the latest news. You can find us on a wide variety of social media channels or subscribe to our notifications to receive all the latest information as it is released.

Share with others!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

