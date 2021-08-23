https://www.theblaze.com/news/taliban-set-afghan-woman-on-fire-for-poor-cooking

Members of the Taliban reportedly set an Afghan woman on fire for what they said were her poor cooking skills, according to reports.

What are the details?

Former judge and women’s rights advocate Najla Ayoubi said that members of the Taliban set a local woman on fire on Thursday after they deemed her cooking unacceptable.

“They are forcing people to give them food and cook them food,” Ayoubi revealed. “A woman was put on fire because she was accused of bad cooking for Taliban fighters.”

Calling the conditions across the country a “nightmare,” Ayoubi added, “There are so many young women … in the past few weeks being shipped into neighboring countries in coffins to be used as sex slaves.”

Ayoubi said that she fled the country as soon as it became apparent that the Taliban would rise to power through force.

“They also force families to marry their young daughters to Taliban fighters,” she added. “I don’t see where is the promise that they think women should be going to work, when we are seeing all of these atrocities.”

What else?

Last week, an unnamed Kabul-based female lecturer told the Associated Press that the Taliban has been visiting local homes to check its residents.

“They have been starting to go door to door, checking people’s houses, sometimes forcing in,” the woman recalled. “They are saying they are leaving the population alone, but that’s an indication that this is not true.”

Women’s rights activist Fawzia Koofi — a member of the Afghan delegation working to negotiate peace during the U.S. withdrawal — insisted that Afghan women will greatly suffer under the new brutal regime and that chaos could have been avoided if the U.S. had delayed its exit for just four more weeks.

Koofi said that while she realized it was not “sustainable or logical” for the U.S. to remain in Afghanistan, the abrupt withdrawal was “so untimely.”

“President [Joe] Biden could have delayed this to wait for a political settlement,” she said. “For even just another month, just get the political settlement first. They could have come to a deal. … Afghanistan is the victim of back-to-back mistakes.”

She continued, “We all want international forces to leave. It’s not sustainable or logical from any point of view to have a foreign force protecting your country, but this is so untimely for the U.S. to have chosen now, in the middle of negotiations and before we get a settlement.”

