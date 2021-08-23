https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/23/thanks-for-the-humor-try-not-to-laugh-at-juan-williams-message-of-congratulations-to-president-biden/

The message here is clear: When reality doesn’t conform with the desired narrative, pretend it does anyway!

Congratulations to President Biden. Last week he gave the most effective, most honest foreign policy speech by an American president in the last 60 years.https://t.co/RangWzuVBF — Juan Williams (@TheJuanWilliams) August 23, 2021

The alternate reality is strong with this one!

Did you get this one from the Babylon Bee Juan?! — J Mach 23 (@highwayman23) August 23, 2021

It’s definitely a Bee-worthy take, except Williams is being serious.

Please pour me one of whatever you’re having. — License to Will (@wharrison51) August 23, 2021

Ha ha ha😂. Thanks for the humor — Paul Lange (@paullange77) August 23, 2021

I’m just here for the ratio — ScottAllanCole (@scottallancole) August 23, 2021

“The most honest foreign policy speech by a president in 60 years”? It depends on what your definition of “honest” is.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

