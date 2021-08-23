https://thefederalist.com/2021/08/23/the-nine-worst-unemployment-rates-in-the-country-are-in-areas-run-by-democrats/

The nine worst unemployment rates in the country are in states and areas run by pro-lockdown Democrats.

According to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the highest unemployment rates in July were in blue states. Despite the flow of federal COVID-19 bailouts for the last year and a half, these states saw significantly higher rates of unemployment than the national rate of 5.4 percent in July.

Nevada topped out the list with a 7.7 rate of unemployment for July and was closely followed by California (7.6 percent), New Mexico (7.6 percent), New York (7.6 percent), Connecticut (7.3 percent), Hawaii (7.3 percent), New Jersey (7.3 percent), Illinois (7.1 percent), and the District of Columbia (6.7 percent). All are Democrat-run. As tyrannical lockdowns are being lifted and businesses start to reopen, Democrat states are seeing some job growth but still have a long road to recovery.

On the contrary, out of the 20 states with the lowest unemployment rates, 17 are either completely led by Republicans or lean that way. Of the red states on the list, 25 saw an uptick in jobs since June. Idaho and Utah, both GOP-led states, both saw job numbers rise above the pre-pandemic numbers recorded in February 2020.

Some of these Republican-led states and one Democrat-led state have already been refusing the Biden administration’s supplemental unemployment benefits. But blue states and the 7.5 million people that have relied on these government handouts disguised as COVID-19 relief could receive a shock when the dollars are set to expire on Sept. 6, unless states channel other funds to go to the unemployed.

“Even as the economy continues to recover and robust job growth continues, there are some states where it may make sense for unemployed workers to continue receiving additional assistance for a longer period of time, allowing residents of those states more time to find a job in areas where unemployment remains high,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh wrote in a letter last week.

