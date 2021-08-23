https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/23/the-perfect-ending-janice-dean-makes-andrew-cuomo-an-offer-he-shouldnt-refuse/

Earlier, we told you about Andrew Cuomo apparently trying to offload his dog Captain on someone else. His spokesman is insisting that Cuomo’s only looking for a temporary guardian for Captain, just so that the Luv Guv can take a well deserved vacation.

But given Cuomo’s history when it comes to caring about things that are not himself, many people are understandably skeptical about his spokesman’s explanation. The New York State Animal Protection Federation, for one, isn’t taking any chances when it comes to Captain’s welfare:

He certainly does.

And you know who’s far better than Andrew Cuomo? Janice Dean.

That’s why Dean has already volunteered to take Captain off of Cuomo’s bloodstained hands:

Love her.

Rightfully so.

Poetic justice.

We have no doubt that Captain would be far better off in the care of someone like Janice Dean. Everyone would be far better off in the care of someone like Janice Dean.

