We’re old enough to remember when it was President Biden’s old boss, Barack Obama, who was the one drawing red lines in Syria and Ukraine. “Obama could sell his red lines on eBay as new,” remarked Garry Kasparov. “They are all in mint condition, never used!”

Now that Biden has stepped up to the plate, it’s the Taliban in Afghanistan that is reminding the United States about its red lines. Biden might not take questions from the press, but the Taliban’s spokesperson is everywhere, telling Sky News that Biden’s red line is a withdrawal of all U.S. forces from Afghanistan by August 31. And if the U.S. were to seek additional time to continue evacuations? “The answer is no … If they are intent on continuing the occupation it will provoke a reaction.”

Sounds like if you’re not out of the country by the 31st, you are stranded.

And these are the people the administration is relying on to give safe passage to the airport for fleeing Americans.

You’d need F-15s and some nukes if you intended to take on the United States government.

That’s just irresponsible to say.

Don’t forget that Jen Psaki assured us — finally — that any Americans who want out will get out. No one’s stranded.

