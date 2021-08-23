https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/23/the-taliban-is-drawing-red-lines-now-says-it-will-provoke-a-reaction-if-us-seeks-more-time-for-evacuations/

We’re old enough to remember when it was President Biden’s old boss, Barack Obama, who was the one drawing red lines in Syria and Ukraine. “Obama could sell his red lines on eBay as new,” remarked Garry Kasparov. “They are all in mint condition, never used!”

Now that Biden has stepped up to the plate, it’s the Taliban in Afghanistan that is reminding the United States about its red lines. Biden might not take questions from the press, but the Taliban’s spokesperson is everywhere, telling Sky News that Biden’s red line is a withdrawal of all U.S. forces from Afghanistan by August 31. And if the U.S. were to seek additional time to continue evacuations? “The answer is no … If they are intent on continuing the occupation it will provoke a reaction.”

Sounds like if you’re not out of the country by the 31st, you are stranded.

Taliban spokesman: “It’s a red line. President Biden announced that on 31 August they would withdraw all their military forces… If the U.S. or U.K. were to seek additional time to continue evacuations — the answer is no. Or there would be consequences.”https://t.co/O7nJxo3lp5 pic.twitter.com/PDv2Fn3dDm — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 23, 2021

And these are the people the administration is relying on to give safe passage to the airport for fleeing Americans.

This is terrifying — LG 🖤 (@LaurieG7) August 23, 2021

They can smell weakness in the water — Orlando (@Orlando86140978) August 23, 2021

Oh we can create trust for 1b dollars a day in aid or releasing government funds, or promising not to bomb the equipment we left. It’s just a shakedown for more money and concessions. They want us out and we have no cards we are willing to play — E.C (@QuillGroupEC) August 23, 2021

Job well done. — Tom (@TSJLman) August 23, 2021

The world’s greatest military and the sole superpower, now reduced to saying “thank you master, would you like anything else” to a bunch of terrorists. Dishonor, served with a dollop of impotence, and a dash of disgrace. — Vince (@VanillaMag1lla) August 23, 2021

You’d need F-15s and some nukes if you intended to take on the United States government.

This is essentially a soft hostage situation — Mandy Jo (@MandyJoBu) August 23, 2021

So any Americans still there are screwed? — Lorin Reese (@LorinReese) August 23, 2021

That’s just irresponsible to say.

If anyone was wondering what our current standing is in the world, or if our enemies fear us anymore… this should tell you. Terrorists are essentially dictating surrender terms to the United States of America. May God be with our soldiers and friends still in Afghanistan. — Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) August 23, 2021

At this point I bet they’ve already got a dozen or more American citizens as prisoners-in-waiting, in case Biden tries to delay. He’s already lost the game. — Rick Patton (@TheRickPatton) August 23, 2021

That’s pretty much the level of respect that old man Biden has earned. — ACK Staffing (@ACKstaffingBD) August 23, 2021

The Taliban is a terrorist group that has taken power by force in a country we considered to be an ally. A spokesman had a chat with Sky News? Really? Threats are being made against the US? I guess Biden must have called a lid on his brain. — Myra Mikkelsen (@MikkelsenMyra) August 23, 2021

How the hell are we letting the Taliban dictate these terms? We are the United States of America. They are a terrorist organization. @POTUS , show them who’s boss. (I don’t mean you, personally, because you’re obviously not.) — Nick Jagger (@NickJagger17) August 23, 2021

I am thinking the Taliban red line is a little more solid than the multiple Obama red lines. — Ingineer66 (@ingineer66) August 23, 2021

“We planned for every contingency.” 🙄 — BeeLady🐝 (@miamivandynyu) August 23, 2021

No problem – the Biden Administration will send a strongly worded letter to the Taliban informing the Taliban of the international community’s displeasure. — Damian Ranger (@DamianRanger1) August 23, 2021

We have gone from having the best-equipped, best-trained military to getting threatened by a goat humper — chiefek2 (@chiefek2) August 23, 2021

Love him or hate him, does anyone doubt that Trump’s response would be to send the leader of the Taliban a picture of General Soleimani? — Mostly Peaceful Chaotic Pull Out Beard (@llcthecableguy) August 23, 2021

This war is going hot again… thanks Biden — SwaziBoy🇸🇿🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@OrbitaDicta) August 23, 2021

So either he leaves Americans hostage, or he strikes the Taliban. — Linda Morgan (@molebird1) August 23, 2021

Joe Biden getting pushed around like a punk. The whole world knows they can bully the us all they want right now. It’s not about to get better — Panic at the Costco (@make_pdx_normal) August 23, 2021

No wonder the Biden administration is so hesitant to say whether or not we’ll stick around beyond the 31st to get at the very least our people out! — Big_A (@asomer) August 23, 2021

Is there a more intense word than embarrassing to describe how shameful this is? — Dairo (@DairoBrick) August 23, 2021

Given the way the Taliban is blocking access to the airport and making evacuation difficult at best, Biden needs to move the goalposts. Doubtful he has the cojones to do that, though. Americans and Afghans stuck there are in a world of hurt. What a disaster. — ATX Libertarian (@libertyinatx) August 23, 2021

Don’t forget that Jen Psaki assured us — finally — that any Americans who want out will get out. No one’s stranded.

Related:

‘FFS’: State Dept. spox Ned Price reminds the Taliban what the Biden admin’s expectations are https://t.co/UeuSHjaUh6 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 23, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

