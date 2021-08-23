https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/08/23/the-wrong-gonzalez-dem-ad-mocked-for-accidentally-including-pic-of-latin-gop-rep-1123331/

Justice Democrats, a far-left political advocacy group aligned with ‘Squad’ members like Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), are being mocked widely online after a case of mistaken identity drew allegations of racism.

A new ad targeting more moderate Democrats whom the organization feels are not leftist enough and thus threaten to “tank” Joe Biden’s presidency contains headshots of nine lawmakers — though one of them is actually a Republican.

The “rookie error” was noted and tweeted by Jake Sherman, a co-founder of Punchbowl News.

“@justicedems have a new ad hitting moderate Dems for their demands on infrastructure Here’s the problem: it features the wrong Gonzalez. It has Ohio GOP @RepAGonzalez not @RepGonzalez. A rookie error,” he wrote in a tweet containing a graphic of the ad.

>@justicedems have a new ad hitting moderate Dems for their demands on infrastructure Here’s the problem: it features the wrong Gonzalez. It has Ohio GOP @RepAGonzalez not @RepGonzalez A rookie error. pic.twitter.com/G4E5GAWrJu — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) August 23, 2021

The ad substituted Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, a Republican from Ohio, with Rep. Vicente Gonzales, a Texas Democrat, drawing race-related derision and sneering on social media.

“Rookie error? Or racist error? Lol. The ‘cancel my debt to improve poor people’s lives’ crew isn’t even respectful of other minority members who support them. It’s a mean girls club,” one user wrote in response to Sherman’s post.

“Justice Dems are the clowns in a 3rd tier circus,” said another user.

“Rookie error or racist error?” another asked.

Others added:

— “All PoC [persons of color] are interchangeable to the Justice Dems.”

— “‘All Hispanics look the same to us. Are you the lawn guy, or the pool guy?’”

— “Oh, FFS. They love to shoot themselves in the foot. Was Nina Turner in charge of this?”

Some speculated online that if a Republican-linked group made a similar misidentification of a minority in a political ad, most of the mainstream media would express outrage while Democrats would use it as another way to claim the party is racist.

Meanwhile, others have noted that the Democratic Party’s outreach to Latino voters in California amid a very unexpectedly close effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom has not made much progress — a bad sign given the large number of Hispanics in the state.

“Democratic outreach to Latino voters on the California recall election is not working. I’ve been speaking to young Latinxs and almost none of them have any idea what is going on. This is really, really bad,” wrote Los Angeles Times columnist Jean Guerrero on Twitter.

“[A]lmost none of the ones I’ve spoken to have any idea what’s going on,” she added.

*almost none of the ones I’ve spoken to have any idea what’s going on. — Jean Guerrero (@jeanguerre) August 22, 2021

Earlier this month, a survey found that 54 percent of Hispanics said they will vote to recall Newsom (early voting is currently underway).

“Democrats, at least in the middle of July, almost unanimously believed that Newsom will defeat the recall. I think that may be contributing to some complacency among those voters. Republicans, on the other hand, are confident that they can turn out the governor,” Mark DiCamillo, director of the Berkeley IGS Poll, which conducted the survey. “I think the Newsom campaign really has to light a fire among the Democrats and say, ‘Look, the outcome is in jeopardy unless you get out there and vote.’”

The survey found at the time that 46 percent of California voters favored recalling Newsom versus 48 percent who favored keeping him as governor.

