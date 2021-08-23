http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/AfMu-QZ4hQI/

Videos by OutKick

Too many people are equipped for good work, but are way too incompetent. (1 OutKick 8:22)

A Tennessee pastor spoke to his congregation using the subtlety of the Song of Songs — and Revelation-like ultimatums — to denounce mask wearing and COVID posturing inside his church.

Amen to that.

During a Sunday sermon, Pastor Greg Locke at Global Vision Bible Church — located in Nashville, TN — delivered some fiery warnings to pro-PPE philistines looking to shut down his church, and how he plans to clear his pews of anyone who adopts the Mark of the Least.

Today was our first service in the new, much bigger tent. I never imagined we would have outgrown what we had. Today people lined up down the road in every direction to get in. I’m blown away by the power of God. pic.twitter.com/9lV5bNWTFg — Pastor Greg Locke (@pastorlocke) August 23, 2021

“If they go through round two and you start showing up (with) all these masks and all this nonsense, I will ask you to leave,” announced Pastor Locke, recounting previous calls for his church to shut down over lack of masking and social distancing.

Since the start of the pandemic, the church leader has vehemently defied mask mandates assigned to gatherings. He has also preached common sense to fellow pastors who have been duped by thirty pieces of silver’s worth of public health advice.

“A bunch of pastors talking about how much they want to see people heal and they’re afraid to baptize people because of a Delta variant — I’m sick of it.”

Pastor Locke reminded his viewers that there will be hell to pay if his church is ever shut down over masks — which does nothing to reduce the spread of the illness.

“They will be serving Frosties in hell before we shut this place down.”

The pastor remains keen on praying for the wisdom of Solomon and the fervor of Elisha to do what it takes to welcome everyone into his house of worship — minus those pesky health inspectors.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

