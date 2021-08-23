New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that he will be stepping down from his office on schedule despite Tropical Storm Henri.

After a press conference explaining New York’s plans to minimize damage from the approaching storm, Cuomo opened the floor for questions from the press. The governor, who previously announced Aug. 10 his intention to resign in 14 days after a series of sexual harassment scandals rocked his administration, was asked whether he still intended to step down on schedule. Additionally, the governor was pressed for an explanation why Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is set to take over the gubernatorial position, was absent from the press conference.

“The lieutenant governor has been briefed on all of this, and we’re in constant communication,” Cuomo responded. “The event should be over by tomorrow p.m. At this point, we don’t expect any real significant damage post the event. Nothing on the scale of Superstorm Sandy.”

Superstorm Sandy made landfall in 2012, causing widespread damage and loss of life. Sandy damaged or destroyed 305,000 homes in the state and interrupted 265,000 businesses.

“I have asked my emergency management team, to the extent they were thinking of leaving Tuesday, that I would appreciate the accommodation for the good of the state if they could stay in place until this situation is completed, depending on what the aftermath needs to be,” Cuomo continued. “Yes, my final day is tomorrow — Tuesday morning.”

Hochul is set to transition into the gubernatorial office after Cuomo’s resignation. The lieutenant governor has begun relaying messages about Tropical Storm Henri via social media, assuring New York citizens that she is keeping abreast of the situation and promising updates.

“My team and I are continuing to closely monitor #Henri,” Hochul wrote on Twitter. “The storm has weakened slightly, but that does not mean the risk is gone. Storm surge, heavy rain and flooding (including inland flooding) remain serious threats. New Yorkers, please monitor updates & stay safe.”

Cuomo’s resignation was announced Aug. 10 after at least 11 women accused the governor of sexually harassing them in the workplace.

District attorneys in Albany and Westchester counties have launched criminal investigations into Cuomo’s workplace conduct. Brittany Commisso , who claims Cuomo groped her breast in the executive mansion, filed a criminal complaint in Albany.

Cuomo has denied all accusations and maintains his innocence. However, the governor attributed his decision to a desire for the government to return to focus on policy and not on his personal actions.

“The best way I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to government, and therefore, that’s what I’ll do because I work for you, and doing the right thing is doing the right thing for you,” Cuomo said, announcing his resignation. “Because, as we say, it’s not about me — it’s about we. Kathy Hochul, my lieutenant governor, is smart and competent. This transition must be seamless.”