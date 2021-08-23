https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/trumps-save-america-pac-releases-commercial-criticizing-biden?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former President Donald Trump released a new commercial through his Save America PAC criticizing President Joe Biden’s actions while in office, including his handling of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The commercial, entitled “Surrenderer-In-Chief,” shows the rise of inflation, the Biden administration’s “woke” advertisements, the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan following Biden’s assertion that that would not happen, and the border crisis.

Trump released a statement with the commercial:

“Joe Biden lied to America and to the World when he told us ‘America was back.’ Instead, he surrendered to the Taliban, and left Americans behind to die in Afghanistan.

“This will go down as one of the greatest Military failures in American history. Now, it’s the Taliban that is back – not America.

“This is not the America we know and the media refuses to hold Biden accountable for the destruction and tragedy he’s caused. It’s time for the truth.”

