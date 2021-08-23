https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/u-k-parliament-holds-joe-biden-contempt-catastrophic-shameful-u-s-media-missed-one/

MPs and peers unite to condemn ‘dishonour’ of US president’s withdrawal and his criticism of Afghan troops left behind to face Taliban

Last week, Members of the United Kingdom’s Parliament held the President of the United States in Contempt for his catastrophically failed withdrawal from Afghanistan and his criticism of Afghani troops.

The Telegraph reports “Joe Biden’s handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal was condemned as “catastrophic” and “shameful” on Wednesday as the Houses of Parliament delivered an unprecedented rebuke to a US president…”

Donald Trump Jr. bashed the U.S. mainstream media, who failed to cover this huge development.

MP Tom Tugendhat ripped into Biden’s handling of the situation saying, “Those who have never fought for the colors they fly should be careful about criticizing those who have”

