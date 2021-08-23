https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/u-k-parliament-holds-joe-biden-contempt-catastrophic-shameful-u-s-media-missed-one/
MPs and peers unite to condemn ‘dishonour’ of US president’s withdrawal and his criticism of Afghan troops left behind to face Taliban
Last week, Members of the United Kingdom’s Parliament held the President of the United States in Contempt for his catastrophically failed withdrawal from Afghanistan and his criticism of Afghani troops.
Donald Trump Jr. bashed the U.S. mainstream media, who failed to cover this huge development.
If we had a real media in America you’d think they’d make a really big deal about the fact that our greatest ally abroad, Great Britain, literally held our president in contempt over his disastrous and “dishonorable” withdrawal from Afghanistan.
But we don’t have a real media! pic.twitter.com/3u97rmGrI6
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 23, 2021
MP Tom Tugendhat ripped into Biden’s handling of the situation saying, “Those who have never fought for the colors they fly should be careful about criticizing those who have”