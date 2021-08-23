Donald Trump Jr. bashed the U.S. mainstream media, who failed to cover this huge development.

If we had a real media in America you’d think they’d make a really big deal about the fact that our greatest ally abroad, Great Britain, literally held our president in contempt over his disastrous and “dishonorable” withdrawal from Afghanistan.

But we don’t have a real media! pic.twitter.com/3u97rmGrI6

— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 23, 2021