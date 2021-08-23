https://www.oann.com/u-s-blacklists-eritrean-individual-linked-to-ethiopias-tigray-treasury-website/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=u-s-blacklists-eritrean-individual-linked-to-ethiopias-tigray-treasury-website



FILE PHOTO: The United States Department of the Treasury is seen in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The United States Department of the Treasury is seen in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

August 23, 2021

By Daphne Psaledakis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on an Eritrean official it accused of being engaged in serious human rights abuse in the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, where thousands have been killed and over 2 million displaced.

The U.S. Treasury Department in a statement said it blacklisted Filipos Woldeyohannes, the chief of staff of the Eritrean Defense Forces (EDF). The Treasury said he commands EDF forces that have been operating in Tigray.

The Treasury accused the forces of being responsible for massacres, sexual assaults and purposely shooting civilians in the streets, among other human rights abuses.

The United States has repeatedly called for Eritrean troops to withdraw from Tigray. Eritrea sent troops to Tigray after Ethiopian federal forces launched an offensive in November in response to attacks on federal government bases by forces loyal to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

Eritrea denied for months that its troops were in the region, but later acknowledged their presence while denying they were responsible for abuses.

The U.N. special rapporteur on human rights in Eritrea said in June the country now has “effective control” of parts of Tigray, calling for troops to withdraw and for a prompt investigation into abuses, including the abduction of refugees.

Eritrea’s Information Minister Yemane Gebremeskel did not return calls and text messages seeking comment on Washington’s action Monday.

“Today’s action demonstrates the United States’ commitment to imposing costs on those responsible for these despicable acts, which worsen a conflict that has led to tremendous suffering by Ethiopians,” Andrea Gacki, director of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, said in the statement.

“We urge Eritrea to immediately and permanently withdraw its forces from Ethiopia, and urge the parties to the conflict to begin ceasefire negotiations and end human rights abuses,” Gacki added.

President Joe Biden’s administration is far advanced in its assessment of whether to call events crimes against humanity, genocide or war crimes, Robert Godec, acting assistant secretary of state for the State Department’s Bureau of African Affairs, said in June https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/us-official-warns-washington-will-not-stand-by-face-horrors-tigray-2021-06-29.

Doctors said that hundreds of women reported that they were subjected to horrific sexual violence by Ethiopian and allied Eritrean soldiers after fighting broke out in the mountainous northern region of Ethiopia, Reuters reported in April https://www.reuters.com/world/special-report-health-official-alleges-sexual-slavery-tigray-women-blame-2021-04-15.

The U.N. children’s agency UNICEF said last month https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/100000-children-tigray-risk-death-malnutrition-unicef-2021-07-30 that more than 100,000 children in Tigray could suffer life-threatening malnutrition in the next 12 months, as hundreds of thousands in the region face famine conditions.

(Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis in Washington; Additional reporting by Giulia Paravicini in London; Editing by Franklin Paul and Jonathan Oatis)

