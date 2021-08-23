https://www.oann.com/u-s-house-intel-panel-chair-says-afghan-evacuation-not-likely-done-by-aug-31/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=u-s-house-intel-panel-chair-says-afghan-evacuation-not-likely-done-by-aug-31

Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport
FILE PHOTO: A family walks towards a U.S. Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, August 22, 2021. Picture taken August 22, 2021. U.S. Marine Corps/Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/Handout via REUTERS.

August 24, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, speaking to reporters on Monday after a briefing by intelligence officials, said he thinks it is very unlikely the evacuation of Afghanistan will be completed by a Aug. 31 deadline.

“I think it’s possible but I think it’s very unlikely given the number of Americans who still need to be evacuated,” Schiff said.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, Writing by Eric Beech)

