August 23, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. military flew approximately 10,400 people out of Kabul over 24 hours on Sunday, and 61 coalition planes helped evacuate approximately 5,900, a White House official said on Monday.

Since Aug. 14, the U.S. has gotten 37,000 people out of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, or helped with their evacuation, the official said.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Steve Holland; Editing by Edmund Blair)

